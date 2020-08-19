172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-auto-ridership-at-80-of-pre-covid-levels-in-delhi-5727241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber Auto ridership at 80% of pre-COVID levels in Delhi

Recovery rates have also improved in Jaipur and Chandigarh

PTI

Ride hailing platform Uber on August 18 said its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery with low-cost products like Auto and Moto leading the way.

"As cities open and rider demand increases, the Auto category is recovering at a faster growth rate with cities like Delhi almost returning to 80 percent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh," a statement said.

Over the last few months, Uber has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers, added safety screens for auto rickshaws, and implemented technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip, it added.

Close
"As citizens resume travel in the new normal, we are seeing low cost products, especially our Auto category recover faster compared to other modes. With our comprehensive in-app safety measures, reliable door-to-door service and affordable prices, we are confident that Autos will unlock demand as we scale up our service in new cities across India," Uber General Manager, North and West India, Shiva Shailendran said.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #company #Covid-19 #India #Uber

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.