Uber Auto ridership at 80% of pre-COVID levels in Delhi

Recovery rates have also improved in Jaipur and Chandigarh
Ride hailing platform Uber on August 18 said its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery with low-cost products like Auto and Moto leading the way.
"As cities open and rider demand increases, the Auto category is recovering at a faster growth rate with cities like Delhi almost returning to 80 percent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh," a statement said.
Over the last few months, Uber has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers, added safety screens for auto rickshaws, and implemented technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip, it added.