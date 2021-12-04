MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 04, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 4: Major stories on crypto across the world

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin Users Have Bigger Worries in the Infra Bill Than 'Broker' Rules: Tax Experts

    Bitcoin Users Have Bigger Worries in the Infra Bill Than 'Broker' Rules: Tax Experts


    Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active on Friday, pushing the cryptocurrency toward the bottom of its weeklong price range. Lower support at about $53,000 could stabilize the current pullback.Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Elizabeth Warren Queries Bitcoin Mining Operation, US Senator Says Crypto Miners Raise Environmental Concerns


    Senator Elizabeth Warren has written a letter to the CEO of the New York bitcoin mining firm Greenidge Generation, Jeff Kirt, asking for details on the company’s emissions. Warren’s letter insists “Greenidge and other [bitcoin mining] plants raise concerns about their impacts on the global environment.” Read details here.

  • Analysis

    How the cryptocurrency rush added to the semiconductor crisis


    Cryptocurrencies, and conversations about them, now appear to be everywhere. Crypto prices have risen sharply over the past year, attracting a slew of new investors. Despite the volatility of the sector, and the emergence of newer, and unknown financial instruments, several factors affect the stability of cryptocurrencies, including semiconductor shortages, excessive usage of energy sources that were not meant for crypto-mining, and India’s official stand (which seemingly is to outlaw cryptocurrencies). Read details look.

  • Indian Market

    Market goes red while Gifto rises over 54%


    The global crypto market capitalisation declined 6.36 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.44 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $137.50 billion, a 19.25 percent increase.Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #Crypto #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.