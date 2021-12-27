MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 27, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 27: The biggest moves in bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on December 27: Bitcoin up nearly 2%, Polkadot jumps over 8%


    The global crypto market capitalisation rose to $2.39 trillion from $2.35 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume jumped to $75.03 billion from $72.62 billion on December 27. Read more here.

  • Crypto & Charity

    Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and Dogecoin now accepted by world’s largest breast cancer charity


    Susan G Komen, the leading breast cancer organisation in the world, has announced that it now accepts cryptocurrencies in partnership with donation solution The Giving Block. The popular crypto charity platform offers a wide selection of digital assets, including such meme coins as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) as well as arcane cryptocurrencies such as Gala (GALA), Orchid (OXT) and Civic (CVC). Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    SJM national meet demands outright ban on crypto transactions


    RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on December 26 passed a resolution demanding that the Centre completely ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in the country. The law relating to issuing of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed "quickly" and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) considered as legal tender, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said during its fifteenth national meet. Read more here.

