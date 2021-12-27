Top cryptocurrency news on December 27: The biggest moves in bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Regulatory Central

SJM national meet demands outright ban on crypto transactions





RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on December 26 passed a resolution demanding that the Centre completely ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in the country. The law relating to issuing of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed "quickly" and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) considered as legal tender, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said during its fifteenth national meet. Read more here.