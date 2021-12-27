Cryptocurrency prices today on December 27: Bitcoin up nearly 2%, Polkadot jumps over 8%

The global crypto market capitalisation rose to $2.39 trillion from $2.35 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume jumped to $75.03 billion from $72.62 billion on December 27.

The market cap of Stablecoins rose 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to $ 160.66 billion, representing 6.57 percent of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which ash its value tied to an outside asset - such as the US dollar or any other fiat currency or gold - to stabilise the price.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin advanced 1.7 percent to trade at Rs 40,09,779 while Ethereum gained 0.24 percent at Rs 3,21,225.4. Cardano climbed 1.5 percent to Rs 115.1965. Avalanche rose 0.11 percent to Rs 9,050, while Polkadot jumped over 8 percent to Rs 2,482.99. On the other hand, Litecoin dropped 1.07 percent to 12,399.95 and Tether traded flat at Rs 78.86 over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in India, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch - on December 26 - passed a resolution demanding that the Central government completely ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in the country. The law relating to issuing of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed "quickly" and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) considered as legal tender, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said in its fifteenth national meet.

As of 8:40 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 40,20,591 +1.89 Ethereum 3,008.996 +0.97 Cardano 115.1110 +1.87 Tether 78.86 -0.26 Solana 15,660.68 +2.45 Avalanche 9,082.705 +1.76 Litecoin 12,353.01 -0.22 XRP 72.9799 +0.66 Axie 8,450.00 -0.11