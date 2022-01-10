Tata Consumer Products Q3 PAT seen up 43.9% YoY to Rs 268 cr: KRChoksey

live bse live

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer Products to report net profit at Rs 268 crore up 43.9% year-on-year (up 17.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,033.1 crore, according to KRChoksey

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 413.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

