Tata Consultancy Services Q4 PAT seen up 9.7% QoQ to Rs 9,542.5 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consultancy Services to report net profit at Rs 9,542.5 crore up 9.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 18.6% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 9.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 43,645.5 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to rise by 6.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 11,942 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

