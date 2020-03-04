Tata Coffee launches e-commerce platform

The website debuts with three variants of luxury single origin specialty coffee named 'The Sonnets-The voice of our estates.'
Tata Coffee Limited, a subsidiary company of Tata Consumer Products Ltd, announced on March 4 the launch of its e-commerce platform, "www.coffeesonnets.com".
The website debuts with three variants of luxury single origin specialty coffee named 'The Sonnets-The voice of our estates.' "Through this online platform, Tata Coffee aims to make its finest estate coffees available to consumers across India", it said in a statement.
"These single estate coffees are processed uniquely with great care, undergoing intense sensorial evaluations by expert tasters. Only the finest and the rarest coffees are carefully selected to be used in The Sonnets range of coffees, showcased this season," TCL said.
