Tata Coffee launches e-commerce platform

Tata Coffee Limited, a subsidiary company of Tata Consumer Products Ltd, announced on March 4 the launch of its e-commerce platform, "www.coffeesonnets.com".

The website debuts with three variants of luxury single origin specialty coffee named 'The Sonnets-The voice of our estates.' "Through this online platform, Tata Coffee aims to make its finest estate coffees available to consumers across India", it said in a statement.

"These single estate coffees are processed uniquely with great care, undergoing intense sensorial evaluations by expert tasters. Only the finest and the rarest coffees are carefully selected to be used in The Sonnets range of coffees, showcased this season," TCL said.

The coffees are directly sourced from two of Tata Coffee's 19 estates located in Coorg region of Karnataka. These estates -- Goorghuly and Woshully -- are recognized for growing some of the best Arabica Coffees in the country,

the company said.

TCL MD and CEO, Chacko Thomas, said, "'The Sonnets-Thevoice of our estates' aims to give coffee lovers across thecountry access to some of our finest estates' coffees throughour e-commerce platform."