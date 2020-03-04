App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Coffee launches e-commerce platform

The website debuts with three variants of luxury single origin specialty coffee named 'The Sonnets-The voice of our estates.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Coffee Limited, a subsidiary company of Tata Consumer Products Ltd, announced on March 4 the launch of its e-commerce platform, "www.coffeesonnets.com".

The website debuts with three variants of luxury single origin specialty coffee named 'The Sonnets-The voice of our estates.' "Through this online platform, Tata Coffee aims to make its finest estate coffees available to consumers across India", it said in a statement.

"These single estate coffees are processed uniquely with great care, undergoing intense sensorial evaluations by expert tasters. Only the finest and the rarest coffees are carefully selected to be used in The Sonnets range of coffees, showcased this season," TCL said.

The coffees are directly sourced from two of Tata Coffee's 19 estates located in Coorg region of Karnataka. These estates -- Goorghuly and Woshully -- are recognized for growing some of the best Arabica Coffees in the country,

the company said.

TCL MD and CEO, Chacko Thomas, said, "'The Sonnets-The
voice of our estates' aims to give coffee lovers across the
country access to some of our finest estates' coffees through
our e-commerce platform."

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Arabica coffee #Business #Chacko Thomas #Companies #Coorg #E-commerce #Karnataka #TATA Coffee limited #The Sonnets-The voice of our estates

