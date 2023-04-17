 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What makes Q4 disappointment a bigger pain for Infosys than TCS?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Infosys won deals worth $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, lower than $3.3 billion in Q3. Meanwhile, TCS’ deal wins remained strong at $10 billion

Over the past one year, TCS stock has fallen 11.8 percent while Infosys has fallen 24 percent.

The top two IT majors of the country – Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys - have disappointed investors with their Q4 numbers missing the Street estimates on all fronts. The results have been an indication of the recession fear brewing up in developed markets, especially in the US and Europe.

While analysts expect both the stocks to see pain in the short term, Infosys might be a bigger loser because of its heavier weight in the index. Infosys has a 6.68 percent weight on the Nifty50, while Tata Consultancy Services has 4.31 percent weight.

Domestic mutual funds are also significantly overweight on Infosys, compared to TCS. As per Prime Database, mutual funds held 16.04 percent of Infosys’ total share capital as of March-end against TCS’ 3.46 percent.