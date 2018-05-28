Sarda Energy surges 18% after March qtr net profit jumps 3-times to Rs 54 crore

Shares of Sarda Energy jumped over 18 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered its sharp rise in net profit to Rs 54 crore.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 447.65 and an intraday low of Rs 420.00.

The firm had reported a little over Rs 18 crore profit during the same quarter of last year.

The company reported net sales of Rs 401.01 crore against Rs.265.10 crore reported during the period ended March 31, 2017.

It also reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 15.30 for the period against Rs.4.87 for the period ended March 31, 2017.

The stock has fallen around 8 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen around 14 percent. At 12:27 hrs Sarda Energy and Minerals was quoting at Rs 436.80, up Rs 57.65, or 15.21 percent.