App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Energy surges 18% after March qtr net profit jumps 3-times to Rs 54 crore

The company reported net sales of Rs 401.01 crore against Rs.265.10 crore reported during the period ended March 31, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sarda Energy jumped over 18 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered its sharp rise in net profit to Rs 54 crore.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 447.65 and an intraday low of Rs 420.00.

The firm had reported a little over Rs 18 crore profit during the same quarter of last year.

The company reported net sales of Rs 401.01 crore against Rs.265.10 crore reported during the period ended March 31, 2017.

It also reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 15.30 for the period against Rs.4.87 for the period ended March 31, 2017.

The stock has fallen around 8 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen around 14 percent. At 12:27 hrs Sarda Energy and Minerals was quoting at Rs 436.80, up Rs 57.65, or 15.21 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.