Robust Q3 sales, solid project pipeline, asset monetisation power rally in NTPC stocks

Dipti Sharma
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

In the past two years, the stock has given 93 percent returns while in the past one year, the scrip has rallied 22 percent

Robust sales growth by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) during the December quarter and a rock-solid project pipeline coupled with asset monetisation plan have got the D-Street excited.

The stock reacted with 3 percent gains intraday. At 11:57am on Monday, the scrip was trading at Rs 170.45, up 2.5 percent, on the BSE.

In Q3 FY23, the state-run power giant’s consolidated total income jumped to Rs 44,989.21 crore from Rs 33,783.62 crore a year ago. In the previous quarter, NTPC had clocked sales of Rs 44,681.50 crore.