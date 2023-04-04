 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Q4FY23 preview: Indian IT services to see muted revenue growth due to global banking turmoil

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Analysts expect IT services companies with high exposure to BFSI to be closely watched for the impact of the banking crisis on their revenues, going forward. While weak macro could impact growth, margins could improve on easing supply pressure, cooling off attrition, and improvements in utilisation.

Representative Image

The recent banking crisis in the United States is expected to have an impact on the earnings of Indian information technology (IT) services companies in Q4FY23, with analysts pointing to weak sequential revenue growth. Despite prompt intervention by central banks, which appears to have contained the banking crisis for now, the risk of further disruption remains.

The banking crisis in the US played out from the beginning of March this year, when Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a lender to tech companies, especially start-ups, faced a run on its deposits and ultimately went under. Another US bank, Signature Bank, followed. A third bank, First Republic Bank, was given support. The biggest casualty was Switzerland’s Credit Suisse, which was taken over by UBS through a government-backed action.

Given Indian IT companies' heavy dependence on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector for their revenue, IT related spending cuts and extended decision-making cycles implemented by clients in this segment are likely to impact the companies' top line.

Weak revenue growth