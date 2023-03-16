 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

OMCs gain, ONGC, Oil India crack as crude falls below $75

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

As Brent crude fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since 2021, marketing losses will ease for the three state-owned refining and marketing companies

BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil shares were trading up to 4 percent higher in the early trade on March 16 after Brent crude fell below the $75 per barrel mark for the first time since 2021.

At 9.30 am, Bharat Petroleum was quoting at Rs 342.70, up 3.7 percent from the previous close. HPCL gained 4 percent to trade at Rs 240 and Indian Oil was higher by 1.65 percent at Rs 79.80.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Oil marketing companies' (OMCs) profitability was hit in 2022 when they had to hold pump prices despite rising crude.