    Neutral Vodafone Idea; target of Rs 7: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 7 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    May 29, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (VIL) posted 3% QoQ EBITDA growth (pre Ind AS-116), aided by slight moderation in subscriber churn and flat ARPU along with lower network cost in 4QFY23. Capex remained low as VIL awaits capital raise. Subscriber loss continued; however, VIL has taken some price increase in the minimum recharge category in select circles to drive profitability. After the Government’s equity conversion, there has been a progress towards fund raise as investors seek clarity.


    Outlook

    However, with INR84b of debt repayment scheduled in FY24E against an EBITDA of INR89b (pre IND-AS 116), the liquidity situation remains bleak. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

    first published: May 29, 2023 01:33 pm