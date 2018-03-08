MRSS zooms 16% as board to consider migration from BSE SME to BSE mainboard

Shares of Majestic Research Services & Solutions (MRSS) gained 16.4 percent intraday Thursday as board will consider to transfer shares on main board of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 16, 2018 to consider and approve the migration process from SME platform of BSE to main board of BSE.

It will also consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer to scrutinize entire process of postal ballot.

At 10:55 hrs Majestic Research Services & Solutions was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 27.05, or 12.58 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil