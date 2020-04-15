L&T share price gains 5% on contracts from NCRTC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price added more than 5 percent intraday on April 15 after the company received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure from NCRTC in Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of the project is to execute a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity rail system in the Delhi – Gaziabad – Meerut Corridor.

"We are delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility to develop this unique project, a first-of-its-kind for India which is a reaffirmation of our proven capability to build faster and reliable mass transit systems that are in sync with our strategic goal of aiding rapid transportation infrastructure development," said S V Desai, Senior Vice President & Head - Heavy Civil Infrastructure IC, LOT Construction.

At 09:35 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 898.55, up Rs 32.85, or 3.79 percent on the BSE.