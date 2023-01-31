 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T beats estimates with 24% surge in Q3 net: What should you do with the stock now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

L&T Q3: Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 46,390 crore, 17 percent higher from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Larsen & Toubro

The share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) declined on December 31, a day after company announced its December quarter results.

Larsen and Toubro on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore for the December quarter of 2022-23, up 24 percent from the year-ago period. Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 46,390 crore, 17 percent above the corresponding quarter last year.

However, its operating margins contracted to 10.9 percent from 11.4 percent a year ago. The infrastructure player explained that the drop in margin was mainly due to merger integration costs in LTIMindtree and higher staff cost in services portfolio.

At 09:36 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 2,077.25, down Rs 37.35, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.