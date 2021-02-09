MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IRB Infrastructure share price rises 2% as board raises fund-raising limit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 138.80 and 52-week low Rs 46 on 19 August, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rose over 2 percent intraday on February 9 after the company approved the proposal of increasing the fund-raising limit.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 9, 2021 approved the proposal of increasing the limit of raising of funds through various options including by way of issuance of debt securities, non-convertible debentures, etc., through permissible routes, in the onshore/offshore market, by public issue and/or on private placement basis, subject to market conditions.

The limit increases for an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore, over and above the earlier limit of Rs 4,500 crore as approved by the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 26, 2020 and January 18, 2021.

At 12:15 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 111.25, up Rs 2.25, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

irb

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 138.80 and 52-week low Rs 46 on 19 August, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.85 percent below its 52-week high and 141.85 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #IRB Infrastructure Developers
first published: Feb 9, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.