IRB Infrastructure share price rises 2% as board raises fund-raising limit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rose over 2 percent intraday on February 9 after the company approved the proposal of increasing the fund-raising limit.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 9, 2021 approved the proposal of increasing the limit of raising of funds through various options including by way of issuance of debt securities, non-convertible debentures, etc., through permissible routes, in the onshore/offshore market, by public issue and/or on private placement basis, subject to market conditions.

The limit increases for an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore, over and above the earlier limit of Rs 4,500 crore as approved by the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 26, 2020 and January 18, 2021.

At 12:15 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 111.25, up Rs 2.25, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 138.80 and 52-week low Rs 46 on 19 August, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.85 percent below its 52-week high and 141.85 percent above its 52-week low.