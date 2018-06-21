App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank up; Infosys, Dr Reddy's Lab down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. ICICI Bank rose 1.16 percent and Wipro shed 1.25 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.22 at USD 18.16 and Wipro shed 1.25 percent at USD 4.74.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 1.16 percent at USD 8.71 and HDFC Bank rose 1.68 percent at USD 105.18.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 1.13 percent at USD 22.37 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.49 percent at USD 34.70.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 09:13 am

tags #Indian ADRs

