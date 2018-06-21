Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank up; Infosys, Dr Reddy's Lab down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.22 at USD 18.16 and Wipro shed 1.25 percent at USD 4.74.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 1.16 percent at USD 8.71 and HDFC Bank rose 1.68 percent at USD 105.18.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 1.13 percent at USD 22.37 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.49 percent at USD 34.70.