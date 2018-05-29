App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Reliance Industries; target of Rs 990: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Reliance Industries

RIL reported 18% YoY growth in standalone revenue in Q4FY18 primarily due to robust performance of its petrochemicals division (↑46% YoY). Standalone EBITDA margin expanded by 19 bps to in Q4FY18 driven by strong Petchem margins led by higher volumes. However, net profit increased at a slower pace of 6.7% YoY due to sharp increase (↑521% YoY) in interest expense.

Outlook

We expect revenue/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 13%/9% over FY18-20E led by healthy GRMs and strong growth momentum in the petchem segment. Despite strong outlook, we downgrade the stock to ‘HOLD’ with a revised TP of Rs990 based on SOTP valuation due to rich valuations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Geojit #Hold #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

