Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 108: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on NBCC


The key takeaways from our recent interaction with management are: 1)  execution of the ~INR800bn order book (~13.5x FY18 standalone revenue) is the key focus area and 2) large opportunities exist in affordable housing projects which the company plans to undertake on surplus land parcels held by sick PSUs. The company expects to award ~INR150bn worth of projects in FY19. However, given the self-revenue generation category makes up ~INR500bn of the order book, the pace of real estate monetisation remains the key driver of execution growth rate.


Outlook


We expect execution to pick up in FY19 as work on the Delhi redevelopment projects, Pragati Maidan etc. gathers momentum. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR108.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #NBCC #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

