English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Greenply Industries; target of Rs 200 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries


    Greenply Industries (GIL) is one of the leading players in the plywood business in India. It has a distribution network of 2,350+dealers/authorised stockists pan-India. It is foraying into the MDF boards business with greenfield manufacturing set-up at Vadodara, Gujarat of 800 CBM/day (capex of ~Rs 580-85 crore) with revenue potential of ~Rs 700-750 crore per annum at its peak utilization.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the company. We value GIL at Rs 200/share (at 20x FY24E P/E).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Greenply Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 04:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.