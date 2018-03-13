App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 1193: Centrum

Centrum Research is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1193 in its research report dated February 27, 2018.

Centrum Research's report on Bharat Financial Inclusion


Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), for Q3FY18, reported good set of numbers with gross NPAs declining 60bps QoQ to 4.6%, along with a gross loan growth of 34.4% to ₹11,466 crore. The net interest income grew 41.4%. However, with the cost-income ratio (CI%) increasing 360bps YoY to 43.2%, the pre-provisioning profit grew at a slower pace of 16.8%. Net profit grew 13.9%.

Outlook

We maintain our hold recommendation on the stock valuing it at 3.5x its FY20E adjusted book value (ABV) and adding PV of DTA benefits, arriving at a target of ₹1,193.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

