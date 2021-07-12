Hindalco Q1 PAT seen up 737% YoY to Rs. 703 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 703 crore up 737% year-on-year (up 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 71 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,752 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 116 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,930 crore.

