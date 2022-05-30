Buy V-Mart; target of Rs 4100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on V-Mart

V-Mart, having over the years built its fortress in non-tier I cities, is well poised to capture market share in the growing ~Rs 2.5 trillion value fashion industry. The company enjoys strong moats that would provide an edge over increasing competition in tier III-IV regions. V-Mart follows a cluster based approach of adding stores within a radius of 50-100 km. This gives it better economies of scales, supply chain efficiencies and better understanding of fashion needs of the specific region.

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price. We value V-Mart at Rs 4100 i.e. 19x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





