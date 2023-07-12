English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated July 10, 2023.

    July 12, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    In Q1FY24, JLR reported a robust 29.9% y-o-y rise in volumes and is likely to report a positive FCF of over GBP 400 mn. JLR continues to enjoy strong demand reflected in the order book of 185,000 units. The demand for JLR’s most profitable models has been strong as 76% of its order book is constituted by Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.

    We maintain a Buy with revised PT of Rs 720 in expectation of continued improvement in JLR, PV and CV business along with reduction in net automotive debt from current levels.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

