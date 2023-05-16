Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

buy

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

JLR has guided for a strong performance in FY2024E, owing to robust operating performance in Q4FY2023 This was the second consecutive quarter in a row when JLR, PV, and CV businesses, simultaneously reported a sequential improvement in margins.. Sequentially, net automotive debt declined to Rs 43.7k cr from Rs 57.5k cr, leading to improving balance sheet strength.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Tata Motors with a revised PT of Rs. 600 in expectation of continued improvement in JLR, PV, and CV businesses along with reduction in net automotive debt from current levels.

