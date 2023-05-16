English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

    JLR has guided for a strong performance in FY2024E, owing to robust operating performance in Q4FY2023 This was the second consecutive quarter in a row when JLR, PV, and CV businesses, simultaneously reported a sequential improvement in margins.. Sequentially, net automotive debt declined to Rs 43.7k cr from Rs 57.5k cr, leading to improving balance sheet strength.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Tata Motors with a revised PT of Rs. 600 in expectation of continued improvement in JLR, PV, and CV businesses along with reduction in net automotive debt from current levels.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Motors - 15 -05 - 2023 - khan

