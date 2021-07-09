MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 3776: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3776 in its research report dated July 09, 2021.

Broker Research
July 09, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Revenue grew by +2.7% QoQ in USD (PLe: 3.6%, Cons: 3.5%) led by strong growth in core verticals and markets (+4.1% QoQ CC), offset by decline in India business due to impact of second wave of COVID. Revenue lost (~INR 3.5 Bn) in India business is expected to come back in coming quarters as COVID situation improves. Almost all sectors had healthy sequential growth led by BFSI (+3.1 QoQ CC), Retail and CPG (+4.4% QoQ CC), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+7.3% QoQ CC) and Tech Services (+5% QoQ CC). Management mentioned that demand environment continues to be strong with signs of recovery in discretionary retail, travel and hospitality.



Outlook


Our EPS estimates marginally declined by average 1.5% in FY22E & FY23E. We project revenue growth of 16.3%/11.7% $ terms for FY22/23E respectively. We now value TCS on 30X on Sep-23E earnings of INR126 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 3776 (earlier:3588). We have introduced FY24 estimates to capture sustainable strong demand into our numbers and valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jul 9, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.