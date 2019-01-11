Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services
We remain positive on TCS given acceleration in deal wins with increasing TCVs, strong digital growth and acceleration in BFSI (management cited double-digit exit growth rate). A stable performance in a seasonally weak quarter; Revenue growth was driven by strong digital revenue growth and continued growth in BFSI and retail. Management remains optimistic to deliver double-digit CC growth in FY2019, led by strong performance in BFSI and ramp-up of large deal wins.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400.
