you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


We remain positive on TCS given acceleration in deal wins with increasing TCVs, strong digital growth and acceleration in BFSI (management cited double-digit exit growth rate). A stable performance in a seasonally weak quarter; Revenue growth was driven by strong digital revenue growth and continued growth in BFSI and retail. Management remains optimistic to deliver double-digit CC growth in FY2019, led by strong performance in BFSI and ramp-up of large deal wins.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendatiions #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

