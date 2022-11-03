English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2730: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2730 in its research report dated November 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Supreme Industries


    Driven by volume growth, Supreme’s Q2 revenue grew 8.2% y/y to Rs21bn (in line with ARe) even as blended realisations continued soft. Inventory losses led by a steep fall in raw material prices curbed profitability. The gross, EBITDA and PAT margins shrank respectively 830bps, 906bps and 793bps y/y to 23.2%, 7.1% and 3.9% (below ARe).



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target price to Rs.2,730 (from Rs.2,467) based on 27.5x (unchanged) FY25e earnings.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Supreme Industries - 03-11-2022 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Supreme Industries
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 07:19 pm