    Buy Shree Cement: target of Rs 26,000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 26,000 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


    In Q4FY2022, operational performance lagged estimates owing to lower-than-expected realisations. However, volume offtake and overall cost of production was better than estimates. The company started commercial production at 3 MTPA Pune grinding unit in February 2022 and 4 MTPA Chattisgarh clinker unit in March 2022. It is undertaking capacity expansion plans to increase domestic capacity to 53 mtpa by FY2024 along with solar capacity additions of 106 MW by Q2FY2023.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Shree Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 26,000, factoring in downwardly revised estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
