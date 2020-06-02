Buy Majesco; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Majesco

Majesco’s revenues increased 4.4% QoQ to Rs 276 crore in Q4FY20. A key highlight in the quarter was that the company’s IBM MetLife has gone live. We believe this has resulted in a sharp increase in cloud subscription revenues, up 7.2% QoQ, 47.3% YoY. This, coupled with a sharp rise in product revenues (up 7.8% QoQ, 28.7% YoY) led to a 160 bps QoQ increase in EBIT margins to 10.1% in Q4FY20.

Outlook

Hence, we stay positive on the stock and maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 380.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

