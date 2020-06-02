App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Majesco


Majesco’s revenues increased 4.4% QoQ to Rs 276 crore in Q4FY20. A key highlight in the quarter was that the company’s IBM MetLife has gone live. We believe this has resulted in a sharp increase in cloud subscription revenues, up 7.2% QoQ, 47.3% YoY. This, coupled with a sharp rise in product revenues (up 7.8% QoQ, 28.7% YoY) led to a 160 bps QoQ increase in EBIT margins to 10.1% in Q4FY20.



Outlook


Hence, we stay positive on the stock and maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 380.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Majesco #Recommendations

