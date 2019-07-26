App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1720: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Anand Rathi's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T's Q1 FY20 sales grew 10% y/y. Its EBITDA margin expanded 100bps to 11.2%. Adj. PAT grew 21% y/y to `13.6bn. Despite sluggish capex investment, order inflows grew 11% y/y to `387bn. Working capital deteriorated 200bps largely helping vendor liquidity. We believe that the forthcoming capex in select private sectors and in the Railways will lead to healthy inflows for the company.


Outlook


Adjusting for its discontinued operations, we reduce our FY20e and FY21e earnings respectively 4% and6%. Considering the strong prospects, we maintain a Buy, with a revised TP of `1,720 (a sum-of-parts valuation, based on FY21).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

