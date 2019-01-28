App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 347: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 347 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on ITC


ITC registered mixed performance in Q3FY2019 with revenue, growing by strong 15%, while the decline in OPM (by 124 BPS y-o-y) resulted in operating profit to grow by 11.2%. ITC’s cigarette sales revenue grew by ~10% (driven by ~7% volume growth), but PBIT margin declined by 50 BPS, largely due to unfavourable revenue mix and higher raw material cost. Improving growth prospects of the cigarette business and discounted valuations at ~22x its FY2021E earnings make ITC a better pick in the FMCG space.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 347.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Recommendations #Sharekhan

