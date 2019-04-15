Buy Infosys; target of Rs 840: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys

Revenues in-line for the quarter, with growth in constant currency (CC) revenue led by ramp-up of deals. EBIT margin declines on a q-o-q basis to 21.4%, owing to higher investments in digital and localisation. Muted CC revenue growth guidance of 7.5-9.5% as well as weak margin guidance projected for FY2020E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged price target of Rs. 840.

