Buy Infosys: target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated July 14, 2021.

July 15, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Though revenue growth was robust, EBIT margin lagged our estimates. Large deal TCVs stayed healthy and FCF conversion continued to improve. Management increased FY2022 CC revenue growth guidance to 14-16% from 12-14% earlier, beating our expectations. EBIT margin guidance was maintained at 22-24% as expected. We expect Infosys to be in the top growth quartile in the medium term, led by healthy deal wins, solid execution, robust deal pipeline and strong digital capabilities. We expect its net profit to clock a 16% CAGR over FY2021-2023E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 1,820 given strong outperformance in revenue growth versus large peers, a robust deal pipeline and strong demand.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:45 pm

