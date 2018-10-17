Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1916: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

Advances grew 32.4% YoY to 163,144cr on the back of corporate banking (grew 35% YoY; constitute 61% of advances) and consumer financing book (grew 29% YoY; constitute 39% of advances).

Outlook

Bank is looking to grow a) organically by expanding to 2000 branches from current 1410 branches and b) inorganically by inking agreements with BFI and IL&FS. At LTP of INR 1627, stock is trading at 3.1x FY20E P/ABV, we assign multiple of 3.6x and arrive at target price of 1916.

