Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 118: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 118 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


We change our FY22-23 earnings estimates by ~6% to factor in lower finance charges. During Q2FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex gains was weak at Rs13.6bn (-77%YoY) due to lower normalized refining margins (-$0.97/bbl vs $4.3/bbl in Q1FY21). Weak global demand and high inventory levels to likely keep crude oil prices range bound, which will support marketing margins in medium term.



Outlook


GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs118 (Rs114).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

