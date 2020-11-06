Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 118: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

We change our FY22-23 earnings estimates by ~6% to factor in lower finance charges. During Q2FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex gains was weak at Rs13.6bn (-77%YoY) due to lower normalized refining margins (-$0.97/bbl vs $4.3/bbl in Q1FY21). Weak global demand and high inventory levels to likely keep crude oil prices range bound, which will support marketing margins in medium term.

Outlook

GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs118 (Rs114).

