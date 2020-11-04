172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-pru-life-target-of-rs-537-yes-securities-6065331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Pru Life; target of Rs 537: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Pru Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 537 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on ICICI Pru Life


We remain positive on ICICI Pru Life, given its strong delivery in terms of VNB margins (highest amongst listed peers). With benefits of base effect (ICICI Bank focusing only on protection, annuities and ULIPs from Jan 2020), APE growth should come back from Q4 FY21.


Outlook


Valuations are attractive at FY22E P/EV of 2x. Reiterate as top pick.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:00 pm

