Buy ICICI Pru Life; target of Rs 537: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on ICICI Pru Life

We remain positive on ICICI Pru Life, given its strong delivery in terms of VNB margins (highest amongst listed peers). With benefits of base effect (ICICI Bank focusing only on protection, annuities and ULIPs from Jan 2020), APE growth should come back from Q4 FY21.

Outlook

Valuations are attractive at FY22E P/EV of 2x. Reiterate as top pick.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.