Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated January 27, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


Overall, earnings of ICICI bank for Q3FY20 was healthy with strong NIM and fee based income, even in a difficult quarter, and slippages though elevated, were on expected lines. ICICI Bank is positioned to benefit from normalization of credit cost and earnings relatively faster than several peers. We expect the tail end of the NPL cycle and consistency in earnings performance will reflect in valuation multiple expansion and will be positive support for the stock price.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock of ICICI Bank with an unchanged price target of Rs 630.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

