Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank
Overall, earnings of ICICI bank for Q3FY20 was healthy with strong NIM and fee based income, even in a difficult quarter, and slippages though elevated, were on expected lines. ICICI Bank is positioned to benefit from normalization of credit cost and earnings relatively faster than several peers. We expect the tail end of the NPL cycle and consistency in earnings performance will reflect in valuation multiple expansion and will be positive support for the stock price.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock of ICICI Bank with an unchanged price target of Rs 630.
