Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 313: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 313 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

June 01, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Heidelberg Cement


The complete-lockdown-hit low-base quarter aided its Q4 volume growth; rising input costs, however, slashed Heidelberg’s operating performance. Its focus remains on brand positing and increasing the share of premium cement along with reducing the share of grid power. While the Zuari-merger evaluation and clearance of the Gujarat expansion continues, management is exploring expansion opportunities in the Central region.



Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a TP of Rs313 (earlier Rs288).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Heidelberg Cement #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 04:07 pm

