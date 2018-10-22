App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2284: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2284 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on HDFC Bank


Deposits grew 3.4% QoQ to 8333.6bn driven by CA growth of 5.3% QoQ at 1151.3bn, SA growth of 3.5% QoQ at 2345.7bn and term deposit growth of 2.9% QoQ at 4836.7bn. CASA ratio improved from 41.7% in Q1FY19 to 42% in current quarter.


Outlook


Stock is trading at FY20E P/ABV of 3.9x, we assign strong buy rating and value stock at P/ABV of 4.5x implying an upside potential of 16% and a target price of INR 2284.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

