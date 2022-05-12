English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 13.7 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.


    Outlook


    We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We lower our target multiple on HDFC Bank at ~3x FY24E ABV & Rs 50 for subsidiaries; thus reducing our TP from Rs 2000 to Rs 1650.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.