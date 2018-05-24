Buy Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 160: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPV) Q4FY18 EBITDA was 10% below our and consensus estimates impacted by pricing pressures and high dredging cost. Key highlights: 1) GPPV reported 19% QoQ growth in container volumes following two line additions, higher trans-shipment and coastal volumes; 2) management indicated volume traction is sustainable (targeting 0.8mn TEU’s in FY19) with full ramp up of existing services and likely addition of new service.

Outlook

We believe that pricing pressure is likely to persist in ensuing quarters, and upcoming volume recovery should boost revenues. At CMP, the stock trades at reasonable 14x and 11x EV/EBITDA on FY19E and F20E earnings, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP-based target price of INR160.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.