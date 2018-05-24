App
May 24, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 160: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat Pipavav Port has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPV) Q4FY18 EBITDA was 10% below our and consensus estimates impacted by pricing pressures and high dredging cost. Key highlights: 1) GPPV reported 19% QoQ growth in container volumes following two line additions, higher trans-shipment and coastal volumes; 2) management indicated volume traction is sustainable (targeting 0.8mn TEU’s in FY19) with full ramp up of existing services and likely addition of new service.

Outlook

We believe that pricing pressure is likely to persist in ensuing quarters, and upcoming volume recovery should boost revenues. At CMP, the stock trades at reasonable 14x and 11x EV/EBITDA on FY19E and F20E earnings, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP-based target price of INR160.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

