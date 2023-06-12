English
    Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Fluorochemicals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated June 09, 2023.

    June 12, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    Incorporated in 1987, Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) started as a refrigerants manufacturer and, thereafter, diversified into other areas like speciality chemicals, fluoropolymers, new fluoropolymers and bulk chemicals like caustic soda and chloromethane. FY23 segmental mix: Bulk chemicals ~19%, Fluorochemicals ~27%, Fluoropolymers ~52% and others ~2% • FY22 Geography mix: India ~49%, Europe ~22%, US ~12%, RoW~16%.


    We initiate coverage under the Stock Tales format with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 4000. We value Gujarat Fluorochemicals at 27x FY25E EPS of Rs 148.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs 4000/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals - 12 -06 - 2023 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Fluorochemicals #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 12, 2023 12:32 pm