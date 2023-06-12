Buy Gujarat Fluorochemicals; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Incorporated in 1987, Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) started as a refrigerants manufacturer and, thereafter, diversified into other areas like speciality chemicals, fluoropolymers, new fluoropolymers and bulk chemicals like caustic soda and chloromethane. FY23 segmental mix: Bulk chemicals ~19%, Fluorochemicals ~27%, Fluoropolymers ~52% and others ~2% • FY22 Geography mix: India ~49%, Europe ~22%, US ~12%, RoW~16%.



Outlook

We initiate coverage under the Stock Tales format with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 4000. We value Gujarat Fluorochemicals at 27x FY25E EPS of Rs 148.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs 4000/share.

