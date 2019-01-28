App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL with target Rs 360, says Shabbir Kayyumi

One can take long position at Rs 335 levels for the target of Rs 360 with stop loss of Rs 320 on closing basis.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

GAIL India has given a decent correction from the peak of Rs 399 to 295 and takes support at its lower levels. Now it has regained strength indicating a positive bias. Double bottom breakout on daily chart also showing strength. Emergence of Bullish engulfing on weekly chart further showing strength.

We anticipate the stock to rise further in the coming days with strength in volume; one can take long position at Rs 335 levels for the target of Rs 360 with stop loss of Rs 320 on closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.