Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 121: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 121 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Firstsource Solutions


FSL had $185m revenues, up 16% q/q, 26% y/y, scaling up fast, driven by BFS/mortgage (up 16% q/q, 53% y/y), CMT (up 26% q/q, 18% y/y) and Healthcare (up 8% q/q, down 2% y/y). BFSI (cyclical) and CMT (driven by normalization) may ease in FY22 but HPHS (augmented by PatientMatters) will likely accelerate, ensuring 6-7% growth in FY22. For FY21, guidance was raised to 16-17% CC (from 9-12%). The 10.7% EBIT margin (flat q/q, up 25bps y/y) was steady on higher wages in BFS, likely to sustain.


Outlook


We raise our FY21e/FY22e earnings 4%/6%, and target to Rs121 (15x FY23 EPS), earlier Rs90.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:48 pm

