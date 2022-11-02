English
    Buy Data Patterns (India); target of Rs 1555: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Data Patterns (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1555 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Data Patterns (India) (DPIL) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. The company delivered revenue, PAT CAGR of 18.9%, 40.7%, respectively, in FY19-22. FY22 revenues increased 39% YoY with EBITDA margin at 45.4%. FY22 PAT increased 69% YoY to Rs 94 crore.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Data Patterns at Rs 1555 i.e. 40x on FY25E EPS.


    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:23 pm