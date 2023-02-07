English
    Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST
     
     
    Dalmia Bharat Sugar (DBS) is the only sugar company present in UP as well as Maharashtra. The company has sugar crushing capacity of 39000 TCD (5.5 lakh tonnes pa), distillery capacity of 710 KLD (23 crore litre pa), co-generation capacity of 102 MW & wind power of 16.5 MW (total 30 crore units’ saleable power). • The company has expanded its distillery capacity from 12 crore litre in FY22 to 23 crore litre.


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 490, ascribing a multiple of 12x FY24 earnings.