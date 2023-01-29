English
    Buy Control Print; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Control Print recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    January 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Control Print

    Control Print (CPL) was founded in 1991. CPL is a pioneer in the manufacturing of coding and marking solutions in India. It has over two decades of industry experience. CPL is involved in development, research, manufacturing and marketing of printing machines, spare parts, consumables (fluids) and associated services. It provides services to various industries like cement, metals, chemicals, glass, wood, rubber, plastic, pharmaceutical, FMCG and food & beverage.


    Build in revenue, EBIDTA, PAT CAGR of 14.3%, 19.9%, 18.3%, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating and value CPL at Rs 555 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.