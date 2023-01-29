Buy Control Print; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Control Print

Control Print (CPL) was founded in 1991. CPL is a pioneer in the manufacturing of coding and marking solutions in India. It has over two decades of industry experience. CPL is involved in development, research, manufacturing and marketing of printing machines, spare parts, consumables (fluids) and associated services. It provides services to various industries like cement, metals, chemicals, glass, wood, rubber, plastic, pharmaceutical, FMCG and food & beverage.



Outlook

Build in revenue, EBIDTA, PAT CAGR of 14.3%, 19.9%, 18.3%, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating and value CPL at Rs 555 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

