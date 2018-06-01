App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto zooms 4% as company records 30% jump in May sales figures

Domestic sales during the month grew by 29 percent to 2.24 lakh units and exports grew by 31 percent to 1.82 lakh units compared to same month previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Bajaj Auto added 4 percent intraday Friday as company has recorded strong sales numbers for the month of May.

The company sold 4.07 lakh units in May 2018, registering a 30 percent growth compared to 3.14 lakh units sold in corresponding month last year.

Bajaj Auto said motorcycle sales increased 24 percent to 3.42 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales shot up 76 percent to 64,449 units and 3-wheeler exports grew by 69 percent to 32,367 units.

At 10:57 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,863.95, up Rs 111.80, or 4.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

